Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,091 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 167,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. 1,138,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

