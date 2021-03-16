Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.43. The company had a trading volume of 98,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,297. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.72 and its 200-day moving average is $171.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

