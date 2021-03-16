Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 11th total of 178,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 218.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 537,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of TARO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.92. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.63 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. Analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

