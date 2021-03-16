Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.61

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.61 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 183.80 ($2.40). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 181.80 ($2.38), with a volume of 5,904,235 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.42 ($2.23).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of £6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 27,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19), for a total value of £46,939.20 ($61,326.37). Insiders bought 272 shares of company stock valued at $45,129 in the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

