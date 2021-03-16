Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 23rd (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies’ (NASDAQ:TSHA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 23rd. Taysha Gene Therapies had issued 7,869,566 shares in its initial public offering on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $157,391,320 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

