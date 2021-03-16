TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Director Sells $229,041.54 in Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TCF stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 62,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

