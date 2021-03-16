TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.53

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 216147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.50 million, a PE ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in TCG BDC by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TCG BDC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 63,736 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

