TD Securities Lowers Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target to C$10.00

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 146.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Friday.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,154,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,790. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

