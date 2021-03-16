TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CCORF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 109,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.49.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
