TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CCORF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 109,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

