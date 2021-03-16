Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,165 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Xylem by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $2,829,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

XYL opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.77. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

