Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after buying an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,892. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

