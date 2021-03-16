Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $354.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.56.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,941 shares of company stock worth $5,246,501 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $297.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

