Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 293.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Perrigo by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after acquiring an additional 296,319 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Perrigo by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -696.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

