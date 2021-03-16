Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 775.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 190,794 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 109.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

