Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

