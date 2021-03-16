Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zendesk by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $692,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,646,204. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

