Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Shares of MPWR opened at $341.64 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.72.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock worth $94,495,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

