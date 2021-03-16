Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 12,709 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,921,000 after acquiring an additional 808,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,652,000 after acquiring an additional 745,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,845,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $289,965,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $213,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,135.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $70,501.21. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 319,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,011. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WORK opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

