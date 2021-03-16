Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,250 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after buying an additional 209,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,636 shares of company stock worth $4,989,191. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.