Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 449,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.