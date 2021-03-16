Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after buying an additional 909,881 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after buying an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 29.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after buying an additional 368,911 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 160.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 543,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 334,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

