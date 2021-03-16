Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,676 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.