Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $429.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $434.98. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

