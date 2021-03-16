Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

