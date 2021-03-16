Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

