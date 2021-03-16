Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.38 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,309 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of CNX Resources worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

