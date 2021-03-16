Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.51 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 79,772 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after acquiring an additional 481,395 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 150,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 347,930 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 341,050 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

