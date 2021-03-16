Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.56 Million Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $14.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,377,543 shares of company stock valued at $58,699,946 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

