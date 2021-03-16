Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 239.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aramark were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Aramark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 82,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

