Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.79 Million Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 110,165 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YPF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 188,928 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 442,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 123,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after buying an additional 94,125 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 85,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Santander cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Shares of YPF opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

