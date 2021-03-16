Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Albemarle by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

