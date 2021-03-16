Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.22.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

