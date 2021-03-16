Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Sigilon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,477,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,975,000.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

