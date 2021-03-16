Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,122 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carvana were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Truist began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $284.46 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.30 and its 200 day moving average is $241.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.20 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $2,617,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.44, for a total value of $2,306,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,623 shares of company stock worth $233,453,864. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

