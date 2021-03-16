Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 47,771 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 148.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HUYA were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HUYA by 125.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

