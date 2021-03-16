Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,356 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 629,552 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,411,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,223,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,600,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

