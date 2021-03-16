Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CarMax were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.34.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

