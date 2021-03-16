Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insulet were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 17.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.79.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $269.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 612.60 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

