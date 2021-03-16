Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $477.26 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,933 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cannonball Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.