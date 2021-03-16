Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,621 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP opened at $153.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

