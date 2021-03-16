Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119,585 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

