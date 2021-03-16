Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO stock opened at $387.03 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $401.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

