Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,662 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,662 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 745.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 198,179 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 270,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NYSE:MIC opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

