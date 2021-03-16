Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 214,850 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameren were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 646.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

