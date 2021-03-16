Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 270,097 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270,097 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comerica were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

