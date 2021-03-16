Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 34,995 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,995 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Liberty Global by 219.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 240,707 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Liberty Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Liberty Global by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

LBTYA stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

