Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 37,959 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Paper were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 17.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.