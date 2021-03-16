Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 53,072 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,072 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MMP. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.85.

MMP stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.