Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 54,966 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,966 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

NBIX opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

