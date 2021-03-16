Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,053 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NetApp were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in NetApp by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 478,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

